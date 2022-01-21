Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $123.69 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $149,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,730 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

