Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.