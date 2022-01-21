Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 7,405 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $96.96 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.