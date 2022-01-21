Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,815. The company has a market cap of $456.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth $797,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.