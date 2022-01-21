Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%.

Shares of BHB opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $459.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.