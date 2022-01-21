Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%.
Shares of BHB opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $459.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.
