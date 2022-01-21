Barclays PLC Buys 23,366 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 38.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 62,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

