Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

EWY stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $74.88 and a one year high of $96.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

