Barclays PLC Purchases 11,439 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,021,000 after acquiring an additional 87,440 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,454,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,615,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,451,000.

Shares of EWL opened at $50.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

