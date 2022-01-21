Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,993,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 158.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 584.66%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

