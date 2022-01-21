Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 129.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,103,000 after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on POR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

