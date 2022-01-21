Barclays Raises Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target to €5.70

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its price objective raised by Barclays from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.48) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.53.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

