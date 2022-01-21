Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 105 ($1.43) price target on the stock.

JUST has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 91.65 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £951.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 71.94 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.74.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

