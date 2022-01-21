Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 405 ($5.53) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 415 ($5.66) to GBX 330 ($4.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QinetiQ Group to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 260 ($3.55) in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 394 ($5.38).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QQ stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.96) on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 236 ($3.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.69%.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Michael Harper purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($18,010.64). Also, insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £93,100 ($127,029.61). Insiders purchased 40,115 shares of company stock worth $10,660,305 over the last ninety days.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.