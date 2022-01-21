Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on the homebuilder’s stock.

TW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 189 ($2.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.93) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.66) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 200 ($2.73).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 160.90 ($2.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.16. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.92). The firm has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Scilla Grimble purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,997.95).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

