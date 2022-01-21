Barclays Reiterates “€5.25” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.08 ($6.91).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

