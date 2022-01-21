Barclays Trims Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Target Price to $5.50

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). Analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 178,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 73,386 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,904,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.