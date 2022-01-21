Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BBSI stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
