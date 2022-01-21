Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.