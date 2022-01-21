Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Up 5.1%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 864,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,669,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

