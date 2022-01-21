Basid Coin (BASID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $430,599.00

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $430,599.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

