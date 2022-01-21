Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €135.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €135.00 ($153.41) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMW. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.79 ($117.94).

BMW opened at €96.83 ($110.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($109.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

