Beacon (BECN) Tops One Day Volume of $1,809.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Beacon has a market cap of $490,933.40 and $1,809.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027938 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

