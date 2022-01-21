Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $498.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 492.43 ($6.72), with a volume of 54571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493 ($6.73).

BEZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.30) to GBX 531 ($7.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.25) to GBX 495 ($6.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 455.44 ($6.21).

Get Beazley alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 437.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 402.87.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.