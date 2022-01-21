Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,779 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $107.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.41.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

