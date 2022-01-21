Beck Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 41,962 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 339,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

