Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 90.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EAT opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.