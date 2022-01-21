Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,671 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,850 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 172,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

BUG opened at $28.65 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.