Beck Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,053,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

NYSE LOW opened at $223.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.84. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

