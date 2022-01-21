Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 85,240 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $21.30 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.