Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 24,183 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 73.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,183 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 199,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

XOP opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average is $94.99. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $112.95.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

