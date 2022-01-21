Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,206 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. Boeing comprises approximately 3.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $212.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.84. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.35.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

