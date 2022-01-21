Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,939 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

