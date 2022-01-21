Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

NYSE:NOC opened at $400.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.06. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

