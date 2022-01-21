Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $447,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $98.10 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $176.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

