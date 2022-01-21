Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,156,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 251,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,397,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

GS stock opened at $345.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

