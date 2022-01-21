Bellevue Group AG Purchases 164,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up about 1.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 4.64% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $140,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $55.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

