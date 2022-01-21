Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. argenx comprises 3.0% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 1.91% of argenx worth $297,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in argenx by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $281.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.98. argenx SE has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.17 and a 200-day moving average of $310.50.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.96) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on argenx from $351.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

