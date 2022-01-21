Bellevue Group AG Sells 231,752 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,752 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.20% of Centene worth $71,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

