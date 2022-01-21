Berenberg Bank Boosts Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 134

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 128 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.83) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.69) target price on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 88.82 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.18. The company has a market cap of £168.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.01. Capital has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.26).

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

