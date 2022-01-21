Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $225.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

