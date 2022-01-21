Berenberg Bank Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $840.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $720.07.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $619.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $679.84 and a 200-day moving average of $625.01. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $481.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

