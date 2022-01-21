Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

PEBB opened at GBX 123.45 ($1.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £206.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.05. The Pebble Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.87 ($2.32).

In related news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($76,135.90).

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

