Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 228 ($3.11) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.62) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.14) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.62) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 232 ($3.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.35).

IBST stock opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.81) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.78. The company has a market capitalization of £844.66 million and a P/E ratio of 25.78. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 180.80 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

