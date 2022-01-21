Berenberg Bank Trims Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Target Price to GBX 130

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.18) to GBX 130 ($1.77) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.53) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.41) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 195 ($2.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.40 ($2.31).

HOC opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.65) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £622.82 million and a P/E ratio of 16.16. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

