BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,515 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.60. 186,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $438.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

