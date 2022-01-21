BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,127 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.64. 196,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,098. The company has a market capitalization of $222.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.24. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

