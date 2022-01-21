BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s iron ore production improved 1% year over year to 129.4 million tons (Mt) in the first half of the fiscal year 2022. The company anticipates producing between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. Iron ore prices have recently picked up on prospects of improving demand in China. Copper prices have also gained lately, amid signs of an improvement in China’s real estate sector. This will support BHP Group's top-line performance. However, higher input costs will hurt its margins in fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company will gain on its efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain and focus on lowering debt. Exit of petroleum business, investment in growth projects and decision to unify its dual-listed structure will aid growth for the company as well.”

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $68.03 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.