Big Lots (BIG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $44.00.

1/5/2022 – Big Lots was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s soft performance in third-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein both the top and bottom lines compared unfavorably with the year-earlier metrics. Big Lots reported loss per share in the quarter, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales dipped year over year on soft comparable sales, which fell 4.7% against a 17.8% rise seen last year. Notably, supply-chain disruptions and significant freight headwinds marred results. For fiscal 2021, comparable sales are likely to fall low single-digits. Although management is undertaking efforts to maneuver these challenges, manufacturing and supply-chain hurdles are likely to weigh upon the company’s top and bottom lines in the fiscal fourth quarter.”

12/14/2021 – Big Lots was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

12/6/2021 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Big Lots had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.29 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 172,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 61.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 106,277 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $5,951,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

