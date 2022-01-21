Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.39.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bill.com by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $169.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.85. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

