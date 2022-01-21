Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 94,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

